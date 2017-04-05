AMY MARIE
GUNTER, 45
FORT MEADE - Amy Marie Gunter, 45, went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, March 31, 2017.
She was born October 2, 1971 in Lakeland, FL. Amy graduated from Bartow High School, class of 1989. She then graduated from Polk State College in 1994. Amy was a Loan Officer at Center State Bank. She was a member of the First Church of God in Fort Meade.
She was preceded in death by her Dad; Charles W. Arnold. Amy is survived by her husband of 14 years Keith Gunter of Fort Meade, son Trey Gunter of Fort Meade, mother Katherine Arnold of Bartow, brother Matt Arnold & wife Trisha of St James City.
Funeral service will be held Friday, April 7, 2017, at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 355 S. Florida Ave. in Bartow, FL. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2017