NANCY LOUISA (DAY) TURNAGE, 73

LAKELAND - Nancy Louisa (Day) Turnage, 73, went to be with Jesus, on Tuesday, April 04, 2017, at her residence in Lakeland, FL, surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born on October 8, 1943, to the late Burley and Ollie Mae (Horn) Day in Buchanan County, VA. She was raised in New Castle, VA until she moved to Lakeland, FL to attend Southeastern Bible College, where she achieved her bachelors in Elementary Education. She taught for the Polk County School Board for over 30 years. Her passion was always her family, her pets, and her ministry of giving to missions and winning others to Jesus.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Turnage of 45 years; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca 'Faith' and Christopher Hallock; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph C. and Melissa (DeReus) Turnage; sister, Lillie Tennessee (Day) Reynolds and four grandchildren, Hannah and Lillie 'Gracie' Hallock, Ashton and Ethan Turnage, and countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Newton Day, Henry Jesse Day, John Day, and Jimmie Day.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 3 p.m., at the funeral home with burial to follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2017