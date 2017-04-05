ANNIE M.
SPIVEY, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Annie M. Spivey, age 87, of Winter Haven passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 in Winter Haven.
Mrs. Spivey was born to Henry and Elizabeth Baker in Chipley and had lived in this area for the past 65 years. She enjoyed sewing and reading.
Mrs. Spivey was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Spivey and is survived by 2 daughters, Robbie Richardson and Mary Beagles, a son, Roy Spivey, her sister, Diane Ard and a brother, James Baker. She is also survived by her granddaughter, April Layton and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place Thursday at 2 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with visitation beginning at 1 PM.
Interment to take place at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2017