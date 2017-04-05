ALICE JUNE (HOOPER) COLLIER TANNER, 86
LAKELAND - Alice June Hooper Tanner, 86, was born 6/7/1930, and took flight on 3/30/2017 to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with her death occurring while visiting family in Lakeland, FL.
She spent her life residing in Elizabeth City, NC and Lakeland, FL. Her passions were her family, gardening, music, and reading. 'June' was a mother, wife, daughter, strong Christian, and a retired nurse who worked in the area for many years.
She was preceded in death by James E. Collier and Robert H. Tanner; her parents, Della Brothers Hooper and Daniel W. Hooper. She's survived by her children, Julia C. (Robin) Howell, Bonnie S. Collier, Deborah C. Ball, Connie C. (Ernie) Krist, Tammy C. (Charles) Gates, Robert H. (Lori) Tanner, II; grandchildren, Michael Pritchard, James Perales, Christina Mc-Knight, Lucas Ball, William 'Billy' Ball, Cody Ball, Donald A. Gibson, Daniel Gibson, Charles D. Gates, Jr., Amanda G. Pelto, Ethan Tanner and Colin Tanner; and multiple great grandchildren, who will carry her strong fighting spirit into many more generations. We love you, Mama! Safe travels, and give them all a hug for us.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3pm on Friday April 7, 2017 at the Light of Lights Chapel located at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd., Lakeland, FL 33810.
Victory Church
1401 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 859-6000
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2017