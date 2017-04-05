KAREN 'SCOOTER'
|
McLAUGHLIN
BRYANT, 61
Floral Designer
LAKELAND - Mrs. Karen McLaughlin Bryant, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 2, 2017. She was born in Plant City, FL. Karen is a member of First Baptist Church at The Mall. She worked as a floral designer for many years.
Karen graduated from Plant City High School and received a degree in Floral Design from a college in the West Palm Beach area. Karen's passions included fishing, hunting, and she loved her arts and crafts. In addition to making flower arrangements as her job, she especially enjoyed making floral arrangements for people she felt needed cheering up.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jo Ann and Sammie McLaughlin, Jr.; her brothers, Sam and Keith.
Karen is survived by her husband, John; nephew & niece, Sammie & Nickie McLaughlin; aunt & uncle, Pauline & LeRoy Crouch; brothers & sisters-in-law, Margaret Bryant, Irvin & Carolyn Bryant, James Bryant, Harry & Claire Bryant, Joyce Bryant Kendrick and a host of nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Thursday, 6 - 8pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. and Friday at 9-10 am. Funeral services will begin at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel with interment to follow at Socrum Cemetery.
