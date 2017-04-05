Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN McLAUGHLIN "SCOOTER" BRYANT. View Sign

KAREN 'SCOOTER'

McLAUGHLIN

BRYANT, 61

Floral Designer



LAKELAND - Mrs. Karen McLaughlin Bryant, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 2, 2017. She was born in Plant City, FL. Karen is a member of First Baptist Church at The Mall. She worked as a floral designer for many years.

Karen graduated from Plant City High School and received a degree in Floral Design from a college in the West Palm Beach area. Karen's passions included fishing, hunting, and she loved her arts and crafts. In addition to making flower arrangements as her job, she especially enjoyed making floral arrangements for people she felt needed cheering up.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jo Ann and Sammie McLaughlin, Jr.; her brothers, Sam and Keith.

Karen is survived by her husband, John; nephew & niece, Sammie & Nickie McLaughlin; aunt & uncle, Pauline & LeRoy Crouch; brothers & sisters-in-law, Margaret Bryant, Irvin & Carolyn Bryant, James Bryant, Harry & Claire Bryant, Joyce Bryant Kendrick and a host of nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6 - 8pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. and Friday at 9-10 am. Funeral services will begin at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel with interment to follow at Socrum Cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be offered at

gentry-morrison.com.







KAREN 'SCOOTER'McLAUGHLINBRYANT, 61Floral DesignerLAKELAND - Mrs. Karen McLaughlin Bryant, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 2, 2017. She was born in Plant City, FL. Karen is a member of First Baptist Church at The Mall. She worked as a floral designer for many years.Karen graduated from Plant City High School and received a degree in Floral Design from a college in the West Palm Beach area. Karen's passions included fishing, hunting, and she loved her arts and crafts. In addition to making flower arrangements as her job, she especially enjoyed making floral arrangements for people she felt needed cheering up.Karen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jo Ann and Sammie McLaughlin, Jr.; her brothers, Sam and Keith.Karen is survived by her husband, John; nephew & niece, Sammie & Nickie McLaughlin; aunt & uncle, Pauline & LeRoy Crouch; brothers & sisters-in-law, Margaret Bryant, Irvin & Carolyn Bryant, James Bryant, Harry & Claire Bryant, Joyce Bryant Kendrick and a host of nephews and nieces.Visitation will be Thursday, 6 - 8pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. and Friday at 9-10 am. Funeral services will begin at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel with interment to follow at Socrum Cemetery.Condolences to the family may be offered at Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland

3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

(863) 858-4474 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com