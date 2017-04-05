Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUSSELL LEE VINCENT. View Sign

RUSSELL LEE

VINCENT, 97



WINTER HAVEN - Russell Lee Vincent, 97, passed away on April 2, 2017.

He was born in Clarendon Township, Michigan on September 17th, 1919. He was the third child out of eight, born to Freddie and Martha (Keeney) Vincent. Russ has always been active. In high school he was in chess club, baseball, track and football. He graduated from Homer High School at 16 years of age and then received his teacher's certificate from County Normal. Russ met his wife, Frieda Grace Ely and they were happily married for more than 60 years. Russ was drafted into the Army and served as a Captain in artillery with the Buffalo Soldiers in Italy. After the war, Russ led various careers and he retired from the Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. Russ was an active member of the Optimist Club, both in Mason, Michigan and Winter Haven, FL. He has been a faithful member of NorthRidge Church for more than 25 years.

Russ is survived by his 4 children: David Vincent of LaGrange, GA, Douglas Vincent of Irvine, CA, Susan Cureton of Darlington, United Kingdom and Sheryl Bacheldor of Winter Haven, FL. He is survived by 4 grandchildren.

Russ had a strong relationship with his Savior, Jesus and asked that his loved ones would not mourn his death, but rejoice that he is now with Christ in Heaven.

A visitation will be Friday, April 7, 2017, from 9 am until the funeral at 10 am at NorthRidge Church in Haines City.

Condolences via:

www.oakridgefuneralcare.com







2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2017

