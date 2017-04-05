PAUL 'BUDDY'
McCLAIN, 52
LAKELAND - Paul 'Buddy' McClain, age 52, of Lakeland, FL passed away March 31, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and was a great friend to many.
He is survived by his mother Dolly Dobbs of Toccoa, GA, his father Paul McClain of Elwood, IN, his sister Kelly Jo McClain Smiley of Cumming, GA, his brothers Tommy McClain of Fortville, IN, and Matt McClain of Anderson, IN, his niece Madison Woodward of Colorado Springs, CO and his nephew John Connell of Alpharetta, GA.
Memorial services will be held at Creekside United Methodist Church in Cumming, GA and also at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL. Details of each will publish via Facebook.
Creekside United Methodist
673 Peachtree Pky
Cumming, GA 30041
