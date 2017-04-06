DEBRA A.
ANDERSON, 64
City of Lakeland Ret.
LAKELAND - Debra A. Anderson, 64, passed away on 4-1-2017. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Anderson, Sr.; mother, Johnnie Mae Anderson.
She leaves to cherish and carry on her legacy, her son, Terrence D'Andrae Lott; grandson, D'Andrae Sevon Lott; great granddaughter, Mariah Lynn Lott; brother, Willie Anderson Jr.; sister, Pamela Joyce Williams; brother, Gregory Gerad Anderson; aunt, Alice Williams; special niece, Yolanda Jaudon Anderson; special cousin, Willie Hargrett; and a host of other special nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
A Viewing will be held on Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Coney Chapel. A celebration of life will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Coney Funeral Home.
