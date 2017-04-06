JUNIOR OWEN
JONES, 88
POLK CITY - Junior Owen Jones of Polk City, Florida passed away on April 2, 2017.
He was born on October 21, 1928 to Fred Owen Jones and Nancy Faye Horton Jones in Toombs County, Georgia. He served his country in the United States Army and later owned his own Roofing and paving company.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents Fred Owen and Nancy Faye (Horton) Jones; sisters: Cilla Cotton, Reba Young, Mazie Wells, Geraldine Jones, Katie Mosely; brothers: Alton Jones, and A.G. Jones He is survived by his children, Kenneth L. (Helen) Jones, Patricia A. (David) Hargroves and Shirley J. (Robert) Norman; his sisters, Faye (Joe) Bryant of Sebring, Florida, Floris Black of Bradenton, Florida and Ruth Jones of Sebring, Florida. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday April 7, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida and the service will be at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida.
Services entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL, 33825.
Online condolences may be left at:
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park - Avon Park
111 East Circle Street
Avon Park, FL 33825
863-453-3101
Published in Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2017