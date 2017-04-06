MARILYN A.
KOROW, 88
LAKELAND - Marilyn A. Korow, 88 years old, passed away at home on Friday, March 24th, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born in Chelsea, Michigan on June 9, 1928.
She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, daughter Julie and son, Thomas. She is survived by her daughter Kerry Rhodes (Kelly), granddaughters Tina and Tammy Guy and four great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Scott Lake Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held on April 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland, FL 33813. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cornerstone Hospice at 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL, 32778.
Scott Lake Baptist Church
5811 Scott Lake Rd
Lakeland, FL 33813
Published in Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2017