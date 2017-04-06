ELNORA
SMITH, 83
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Elnora Smith, age 83, a resident of Auburndale passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 due to an auto accident.
Mrs. Smith was born Sept. 9, 1933 in Dothan, AL. to Oscar Lee and Carmie Pastoria (Collins) Parrish. She was an Auburndale resident since 1951 coming from Panama City. Elnora graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1952, was a member of Berea Baptist Church in Auburndale and a retired Cosmetologist. She enjoyed her home in Tennessee, painting, sewing, canning, gardening and being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Zin C. Smith; son William Kim Smith; 1 brother & 1 sister.
Elnora is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: Keith (Melonie) Smith, Kevin (Connie) Smith, both of Auburndale, daughter: Kellie (Bill) Reinhardt of Valrico, daughter-in-law: Carla Smith of Auburndale, 9 grandchildren: Bucky, Katie, Zane, Zach, Bracken, Jason, Kerrie, Krista & Kathryn, 8 great grandchildren: Trey, Parker, Braxton, Gemma, Giana, Dalton, Morgan & Trenton.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Sat. April 8th at the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale with a gathering beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2017