LAURA PLATT

TOWNE



LAKELAND - Laura Platt Towne passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2017 at age 91. She was born August 15, 1925 in Dade City, Florida, the oldest of three children of the late Marie and Reuel Platt. She graduated from Pasco High School and Florida State College for Women, now FSU, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.

Laura was married to Dudley Towne, a local business leader and World War II veteran, of Tampa for 62 1/2 years. They first lived in Tampa, then Lexington, KY when Dudley was called back to active duty during the Korean War. They returned to Tampa after his service and, in 1954, made their home in Lakeland.

Laura was an active community volunteer working on behalf of numerous organizations including the PTAs of her children's schools, Camp Fire Girls, Church of the Resurrection in Lakeland as well as the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, which she served as president. She was a member of P.E.O., Chapter W.

Laura was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gathering her family for birthdays, holidays and the annual Towne Family vacation. She was known for creating special family traditions including her special birthday dinner and her annual pursuit of the perfect Christmas tree.

She was a dedicated rose grower who loved sharing her garden's bounty with her many long-time friends. She was also an avid traveler, reader and bridge player.

Known as Nana to her adoring grandchildren, she loved time spent with them sailing on the Towneship and playing tennis and golf in the North Carolina mountains.

She was preceded in death by her son Richard M. Towne, husband Dudley Towne, and son-in-law Emmett McCall.

She is survived by her sister Dodie Andrews (Bill) of Gainesville and her brother Reuel Platt (Betty) of Jacksonville Beach.

She is also survived by her son Robert M. Towne (Janie) of Lakeland, daughters Allison Roquemore (Wayne) of Winston-Salem, NC and Laura Summers (Howard) of Lakeland; her six grandchildren Mac McCall of San Francisco, Robert McCall of New York City, Allison Mabe (David) of Winston-Salem, NC, Skip Allsopp of Brevard, NC, Laura Jane Hale (Aeon) of Tampa, and Katie Towne of Austin, TX, and great-grandchildren Molly Mabe and Philip Mabe of Winston-Salem, NC and Lilya Hale of Tampa.

Services will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 3720 Old Highway 37, Lakeland, on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Resurrection or to a .

