ALMA L.
WILLIAMS, 76
Homemaker
BARTOW - Alma L. Williams, 76, died 3/29/17, in Tampa.
Born in Queens, N.Y., on November 9, 1940, she was a homemaker.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughter Shauna Dupree, Bartow; son Kevin Dupree, Bartow; sisters Baroness Travis, Petrena Travis, both of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Funeral Home, Bartow. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. James AME Church, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2017