KENNETH EUGENE

DOUBERLY, 85



BARTOW - Kenneth Eugene Douberly, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at his residence in Bartow surrounded by his loving family.

Born January 26, 1932 in Bartow, Mr. Douberly was a lifelong resident. He was the owner of Crown Electric Company of Bartow for over 54 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the Highlands Church of Christ of Lakeland and former Elder of the Jackson Avenue Church of Christ of Bartow. Mr. Douberly was very active in the community serving as sponsor of Crown Electric Little League and Bartow High School Girls Softball. He served on the Board of Directors of Central Florida Bible Camp and was generous in many community activities. He was an avid fisherman and Florida Gator Fan and member of the Polk County Gator Booster Club.

Mr. Douberly is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years: Betty Lynn Douberly, a brother: Anthony Douberly and sister: Sue Witt. He is survived by two sons: Kenneth R. Douberly of Lakeland and Tracy E. Douberly (Cindy), of Bartow; a daughter: Rosemary 'Lynn' Praay (Tim), St. Augustine; two brothers: William 'Bo' Douberly (Dorothy), Gilcrest County, FL and Gary Douberly (Crissy), Keystone Heights FL; three sisters: Gladys 'Pat' Douberly and Linda Walker of Lake City, FL and Janice Combs (Wendell) of Glen Saint Mary, FL; five grandchildren: Kendra, Jason, Andrew, Jacob and Brandon and four great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends Friday, April 7, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens, Auburndale. Memorials may be made to Central Florida Bible Camp or Mount Dora Christian Home and Bible School.

650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

