GEORGE G. PORTER, 74
WINTER HAVEN - George G. Porter, Jr., 74, passed away April 5, 2017, with his doting wife of more than 53 years, Beverly, and loving children Glenn and Tracy, and future son-in-law David White at his side.
George was an Air Force veteran and his occupation during and after his honorary discharge was computer guru. Throughout his life he had many passions including racquetball, golf, snow skiing, square and ballroom dancing, Broadway shows, wine and spirits, Harleys, and above all else - traveling. He was an adventurer who led his family around the globe, with a keen sense of direction, yet an inevitable U-turn on every trip. Some of his favorite memories along the way were Alaska, Lake Tahoe, the Pacific Coast Highway, Italy, Swiss Alps, Paris, Lake Louise and Africa. He was a steak grill master. Originally from Massachusetts, he was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He always will be remembered as a loving family man, with a quick wit and love of life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice/Polk in honor of the kind people who took such great care of him over the past 4 months, or the Polk State College Foundation - Porter Family Scholarship.
