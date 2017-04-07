AMPARO MARY
DAVIS, 95
LAKELAND - Amparo Mary Davis, 95, of Lakeland died peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice Tuesday March 21, 2017.
She was born April 17, 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio to Jose and Conchita Rodriguez and was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Edgar Davis. She was an Executive Secretary to the Vice President of Standard Oil of Ohio until she retired in 1985. In 2001, she moved to Highland Fairways in Lakeland, Florida.
She is survived by her son Thomas (Regina) Davis, grandchildren, Joshua (Rhonda) Davis, Brandon Davis, Marie Davis Fisher, and 6 great grandchildren, all of Lakeland, Florida, brother Ferdinand Rodriquez of Connecticut, and Connie Fraass of Hawaii.
There will be a memorial Mass Saturday April 8, 2017 10:00am at Saint Anthony Catholic Church at 820 Marcum Road, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2017