GLENDRID PAULINE 'POLLY' MILLS KASPRZAK, 94
LAKELAND - Glendrid Pauline 'Polly' Mills Kasprzak, 94, a long-time resident of Lakeland, died April 4, 2017, after a long illness.
Mrs. Kasprzak was born on the Mills family farm near Polkton, NC, on October 9, 1922. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College with a Bachelors degree in English. Immediately following graduation in 1943, she headed to war-time Washington, DC, to take a position in the Department of War section responsible for decoding Japanese codes. While there, she met her husband who was serving in the U.S. Army. After the war, they married and lived in Buffalo, NY, before moving to Lakeland in the late 1950s. She taught English at Kathleen High School for twenty-five years, during which time she also earned her Masters Degree in English from the University of South Florida in Tampa. Upon retirement, she and her husband traveled the world, visiting over 65 countries on five continents. In addition, she volunteered for a number of organizations, most notably Explorations V Children's Museum, from whom, at age 89, she received the 2010 Polk Arts Alliance Community Arts Recognition Program Volunteer of the Year award for almost twenty years of service. She continued to travel and volunteer even after losing her husband of 63 years in 2010.
Mrs. Kasprzak was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Cody and Sarah Emma (Parker) Mills; her sister, Allie Mae (Mills) Sigmon; her brother, Edgar Coy Mills; and her husband, Joseph A. Kasprzak, Sr. She is survived by her four children: Joseph A. Kasprzak, Jr. of Melbourne, FL, Kathryn L. Kasprzak and Linda K. Kasprzak, both of Lakeland, FL, and Michael F. Kasprzak (Lyndon) of St. Johns, FL; three grandchildren: Kelly, Amanda, and Bobby Kasprzak; one step-granddaughter, Jennifer Karr Pantaleo (Philip), great-grandson, James Richard Pantaleo; and by her brother, John T. Mills, Fairmont, NC; her three sisters, Emma Sherrill, Sneads Ferry, NC, Carolyn Edwards, Southern Pines, NC, and Rebecca Creekmore, Lexington, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 South Bartow Highway. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Lakeland Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Explorations V Children's Museum, 109 North Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2017
