Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENDRID PAULINE MILLS "POLLY" KASPRZAK. View Sign

GLENDRID PAULINE 'POLLY' MILLS KASPRZAK, 94



LAKELAND - Glendrid Pauline 'Polly' Mills Kasprzak, 94, a long-time resident of Lakeland, died April 4, 2017, after a long illness.

Mrs. Kasprzak was born on the Mills family farm near Polkton, NC, on October 9, 1922. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College with a Bachelors degree in English. Immediately following graduation in 1943, she headed to war-time Washington, DC, to take a position in the Department of War section responsible for decoding Japanese codes. While there, she met her husband who was serving in the U.S. Army. After the war, they married and lived in Buffalo, NY, before moving to Lakeland in the late 1950s. She taught English at Kathleen High School for twenty-five years, during which time she also earned her Masters Degree in English from the University of South Florida in Tampa. Upon retirement, she and her husband traveled the world, visiting over 65 countries on five continents. In addition, she volunteered for a number of organizations, most notably Explorations V Children's Museum, from whom, at age 89, she received the 2010 Polk Arts Alliance Community Arts Recognition Program Volunteer of the Year award for almost twenty years of service. She continued to travel and volunteer even after losing her husband of 63 years in 2010.

Mrs. Kasprzak was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Cody and Sarah Emma (Parker) Mills; her sister, Allie Mae (Mills) Sigmon; her brother, Edgar Coy Mills; and her husband, Joseph A. Kasprzak, Sr. She is survived by her four children: Joseph A. Kasprzak, Jr. of Melbourne, FL, Kathryn L. Kasprzak and Linda K. Kasprzak, both of Lakeland, FL, and Michael F. Kasprzak (Lyndon) of St. Johns, FL; three grandchildren: Kelly, Amanda, and Bobby Kasprzak; one step-granddaughter, Jennifer Karr Pantaleo (Philip), great-grandson, James Richard Pantaleo; and by her brother, John T. Mills, Fairmont, NC; her three sisters, Emma Sherrill, Sneads Ferry, NC, Carolyn Edwards, Southern Pines, NC, and Rebecca Creekmore, Lexington, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 South Bartow Highway. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Lakeland Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Explorations V Children's Museum, 109 North Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.







GLENDRID PAULINE 'POLLY' MILLS KASPRZAK, 94LAKELAND - Glendrid Pauline 'Polly' Mills Kasprzak, 94, a long-time resident of Lakeland, died April 4, 2017, after a long illness.Mrs. Kasprzak was born on the Mills family farm near Polkton, NC, on October 9, 1922. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College with a Bachelors degree in English. Immediately following graduation in 1943, she headed to war-time Washington, DC, to take a position in the Department of War section responsible for decoding Japanese codes. While there, she met her husband who was serving in the U.S. Army. After the war, they married and lived in Buffalo, NY, before moving to Lakeland in the late 1950s. She taught English at Kathleen High School for twenty-five years, during which time she also earned her Masters Degree in English from the University of South Florida in Tampa. Upon retirement, she and her husband traveled the world, visiting over 65 countries on five continents. In addition, she volunteered for a number of organizations, most notably Explorations V Children's Museum, from whom, at age 89, she received the 2010 Polk Arts Alliance Community Arts Recognition Program Volunteer of the Year award for almost twenty years of service. She continued to travel and volunteer even after losing her husband of 63 years in 2010.Mrs. Kasprzak was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Cody and Sarah Emma (Parker) Mills; her sister, Allie Mae (Mills) Sigmon; her brother, Edgar Coy Mills; and her husband, Joseph A. Kasprzak, Sr. She is survived by her four children: Joseph A. Kasprzak, Jr. of Melbourne, FL, Kathryn L. Kasprzak and Linda K. Kasprzak, both of Lakeland, FL, and Michael F. Kasprzak (Lyndon) of St. Johns, FL; three grandchildren: Kelly, Amanda, and Bobby Kasprzak; one step-granddaughter, Jennifer Karr Pantaleo (Philip), great-grandson, James Richard Pantaleo; and by her brother, John T. Mills, Fairmont, NC; her three sisters, Emma Sherrill, Sneads Ferry, NC, Carolyn Edwards, Southern Pines, NC, and Rebecca Creekmore, Lexington, NC; and many nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 South Bartow Highway. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Lakeland Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Explorations V Children's Museum, 109 North Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Funeral Home Lakeland Funeral Home

2125 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 686-2125 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com