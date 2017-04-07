Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN CARNLEY WOODS. View Sign

HELEN CARNLEY

WOODS, 72



FORT MEADE - Mrs. Helen Carnley Woods, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 in Lakeland, FL. Mrs. Woods was born December 23, 1944 in Laurel Hill, FL and was a lifelong resident of Fort Meade. Along with taking care of her family, she also worked with both the Polk County and Hardee County School Boards, and she was a 1963 graduate of Fort Meade High School. Mrs. Woods' faith in God was very strong, and she shared that faith to many during the week, and on Sundays as a member of the Fort Meade Worship Center. She was a church member that loved to work for God, and she obtained her Bachelor in Theology degree from the Life Christian University, and shared her knowledge of God's Word in many facets of the church. Mrs. Woods was a very dedicated Sunday School teacher, choir member, church leader and women's speaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Fred and Jessie Raybon Carnley; brothers, John Carnley and Lewis Carnley; and sister, Agnes Cook.

Mrs. Woods is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 54 years, Marion Woods, Fort Meade, FL; son, Christopher M. Woods and wife Tammy, Fort Meade, FL; daughters, Tammy C. Woods, Lakeland, FL, Brooke DeVane and husband Derek, Fort Meade, FL; sisters, Velma Lineback, Winter Haven, FL, Marie Rowell, Fort Meade, FL, Doris Reynolds and husband John, Fort Meade, FL; grandchildren, Chase Woods and wife Brooke, Hannah Sherman and husband Wade, Karley Woods, Grant DeVane, Taylor DeVane, Adrienne De-Vane, Grady DeVane; great grandchildren, Sawyer Woods, Finn Woods, and Layla Sherman.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017 from the First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade with Rev. Dan Brockman officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cem-etery, Fort Meade

