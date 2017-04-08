GLENN JACKSON 'JACKY' CLARK, 68
BARTOW - Glenn Jackson 'Jacky' Clark, 68, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Born August 19, 1948 in Bartow to Clarence V. 'Bud' and Nettie R. Harrison Clark, Mr. Clark was a resident of Boca Raton for several years, moving from Bartow. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a Service Technician for Boring Business Systems, Xerox and Till Office Equipment. He was a fan of Nascar Racing and was a avid reader.
He is survived by a son: Matthew B. Clark, Bartow; two daughters: Rachel E. Clark of Tampa and Rebecca S. Clark of Boca Raton; brother: Jeffrey A. Clark; two sisters: Reba E. Ellis (Milton) and Ruth Harrison, all of Bartow; a granddaughter: Darian Clark of Tampa.
Family will receive friends Monday, April 10, 2017 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to family at
