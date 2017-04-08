Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARY D.

CAMILLERI, 86



WINTER HAVEN - Mary D. Camilleri, age 86, passed away April 4, 2017. Mary was born in Malta and came to New York with her husband in the 1950s. They relocated to Winter Haven, FL in the 1970s. She was an avid member of Weight Watchers and an inspiration to many friends and members for over 30 years. Her life was full of devotion to her family and faith.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Pius 'Pete' Camilleri. She is survived by a sister Lina and brother John of Malta, daughters: Dolores Branchini (Frank) of New Jersey, and Shirley Camilleri (Shirley K.) of Lakeland, son: Kenneth Camilleri (Barbara) of New York, grandchildren: Amy Dahl, Scott Branchini, Maggie Camilleri, Keith Camilleri and Gary Camilleri, great grandchildren: Emma, Madison, Sean and Claire.

Visitation is Monday, April 10, 2017 from 6-8pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL. Memorial Services are Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 10:30 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL, 33823.







