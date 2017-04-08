THOMAS R.
BERGSTEDT
LAKE WALES - Thomas R. Bergstedt passed away April 5, 2017, in Lake Wales, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis. He is survived by his wife Hope Lonsky Bergstedt, his children Tim (Michelle) Bergstedt, Linda (Layne) Ludeman, Kathy (Kelly) Young and six wonderful grandchildren.
Tom was an accomplished athlete, teacher, coach and school administrator.
A memorial will be on Wednesday April 12th at 11 AM at the Waters Edge, 10 West Grove Ave, Lake Wales, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2017