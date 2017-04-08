GANNIER L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GANNIER L. "RABBIT" FULGHUM.
'RABBIT'
FULGHUM, Jr., 42
LAKELAND - Gannier L. 'Rabbit' Fulghum, Jr., age 42, of Lakeland, Florida, died on April 1, 2017 in a vehicle accident.
He was born on July 16, 1974 in Ft. Devens, Massachusetts to Gannier L. Fulghum Sr. and Jewel Guthrie.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jewel and his brother, Gregory.
He is survived by his father, Gannier L. Fulghum Sr., his step-mother, Charlene, along with other relatives and friends.
After cremation, close friends will scatter his ashes, along with the ashes of his mother and brother.
No service is planned.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2017