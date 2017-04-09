Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SHERWOOD WAYNE CHAPMAN

9/26/1937 - 4/4/2017



WINTER HAVEN - S. Wayne 'Coach' Chapman, 79, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away at home April 4th, 2017.

He had a life-long love affair with milkshakes, Spaghetti Westerns, Elvis music, West Virginia mountains, Snickers candy bars, shooting with Coach Bass, dogs, and football.

He could fix anything, literally anything; except for plumbing, he sucked at plumbing.

He was most proud not of his years of coaching football (Auburndale High School, Morehead State University, Colorado State University, University of Tampa, Youngstown State, and Winter Haven High School) but rather of the impact he had on so many young men's lives. The quote 'He was a hard coach but a good man who made us better men.' has been shared with family many a time. If you ever doubt the hard coach part, ask one of his players about 'the look.'

His children know him to be a macho marshmallow all porcupine on the outside, but with a decidedly mush interior. He had a long history of acquiring 100-pound macho dogs and turning them into overgrown lap dogs (Honey, Sweetie, and Baby Girl).

His world-renowned stubbornness will not be forgotten as he determined when he was done fighting and went out on his own terms.

Known for many fun sayings, including 'That's your problem, you're always thinking!', 'My eyes look like two piss holes in a snowbank.', and 'Look towards Beecher' was always put to good use when one needed to race across the room without clothes. However, he had more recently transitioned to passing on the sage advice of 'Getting old isn't for sissies.'

His career in sports gave him an appreciation of the human form. He could predict with some degree of accuracy a 40-yard dash time would be based on how a kid or an athlete walked. He respected hard workers above all else.

He was born and raised in Barboursville, West Virginia and graduated from Morehead State University where he played football and basketball.

While at Morehead, he met and married his girl for over 45 years Hildreth McBrayer Chapman of Morehead Kentucky.

Preceded in death by: wife, Hildreth; father, A.A.; mother, Pauline Dirton Chapman; sister, Paula White.

Survived by: son, Kevin; daughter, Carla; daughter, Jill (Ethan); son, Darren (A.J., Cole). He is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Pat McCarty, of Winter Haven, who stood by his side providing love and comfort until the end.

He has many in-laws, nieces, and nephews who he loved dearly. Big love to his girls Julie Chapman, Terry Nixon, and Cindy White.

His family is following his wishes of not having a funeral or a burial; Rather, his ashes will be spread alongside his beloved wife's ashes in West Virginia. If you knew him, remember him in your own way, keep your money and have a good time! If you feel the need, in lieu of flowers please donate to

www.PetSmartCharities.org.

Big love Dad, Grand Daddy Pop, Grand Grad, Papi, Papasan...we will miss you!



SHERWOOD WAYNE CHAPMAN9/26/1937 - 4/4/2017WINTER HAVEN - S. Wayne 'Coach' Chapman, 79, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away at home April 4th, 2017.He had a life-long love affair with milkshakes, Spaghetti Westerns, Elvis music, West Virginia mountains, Snickers candy bars, shooting with Coach Bass, dogs, and football.He could fix anything, literally anything; except for plumbing, he sucked at plumbing.He was most proud not of his years of coaching football (Auburndale High School, Morehead State University, Colorado State University, University of Tampa, Youngstown State, and Winter Haven High School) but rather of the impact he had on so many young men's lives. The quote 'He was a hard coach but a good man who made us better men.' has been shared with family many a time. If you ever doubt the hard coach part, ask one of his players about 'the look.'His children know him to be a macho marshmallow all porcupine on the outside, but with a decidedly mush interior. He had a long history of acquiring 100-pound macho dogs and turning them into overgrown lap dogs (Honey, Sweetie, and Baby Girl).His world-renowned stubbornness will not be forgotten as he determined when he was done fighting and went out on his own terms.Known for many fun sayings, including 'That's your problem, you're always thinking!', 'My eyes look like two piss holes in a snowbank.', and 'Look towards Beecher' was always put to good use when one needed to race across the room without clothes. However, he had more recently transitioned to passing on the sage advice of 'Getting old isn't for sissies.'His career in sports gave him an appreciation of the human form. He could predict with some degree of accuracy a 40-yard dash time would be based on how a kid or an athlete walked. He respected hard workers above all else.He was born and raised in Barboursville, West Virginia and graduated from Morehead State University where he played football and basketball.While at Morehead, he met and married his girl for over 45 years Hildreth McBrayer Chapman of Morehead Kentucky.Preceded in death by: wife, Hildreth; father, A.A.; mother, Pauline Dirton Chapman; sister, Paula White.Survived by: son, Kevin; daughter, Carla; daughter, Jill (Ethan); son, Darren (A.J., Cole). He is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Pat McCarty, of Winter Haven, who stood by his side providing love and comfort until the end.He has many in-laws, nieces, and nephews who he loved dearly. Big love to his girls Julie Chapman, Terry Nixon, and Cindy White.His family is following his wishes of not having a funeral or a burial; Rather, his ashes will be spread alongside his beloved wife's ashes in West Virginia. If you knew him, remember him in your own way, keep your money and have a good time! If you feel the need, in lieu of flowers please donate toBig love Dad, Grand Daddy Pop, Grand Grad, Papi, Papasan...we will miss you! Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com