MABEL V.
|
(KILLBURN) COLSON, 90
LAKELAND - Mabel V. (Killburn) Colson, 90, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly a longtime resident of Lunenburg, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2017, with her family at her bedside.
She was born August 19, 1926, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, the daughter of Charley and Callie (Bright) Killburn. She lost her mother at a young age and was raised by her Dad and step-mother Amanda Killburn. She worked in the cotton fields in Arkansas as a child. Later in life, she moved to Massachusetts where she settled down and started her family. She lost one hand in an industrial accident at Foster Grants in 1948; she had a newborn at the time, but she did not let that slow her down. She went on to have four more children. She and her former husband owned and operated Colson's Auto Parts and Art's Package Store in Lunenburg where she raised her family. She worked at Lockwood Products in Leominster for many years until she moved to Florida, then she worked at the Holiday Inn North in Lakeland for 16 years before retiring.
She was a big Red Sox and a Ray's fan. She loved to watch baseball and watch her oldest son (Fran Jr.) drive stock cars and watch her granddaughter, Becca Monopoli play softball and later went to the track on a weekly basis to watch Becca drive race cars as well.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Thelma Day and Jean West and half-sister Charlene Womble.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Monopoli and her husband Tom of Lakeland; three sons, Francis Colson Jr. of Baldwinville, Ma., Nelson Colson of Lakeland, Fl and David Colson of Cocoa Beach, Fl., and another daughter Shirley Camber of Lunenburg Ma., six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, two half-sisters, Linda Sisco and Barbara Willis, all of the St. Louis area, and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
