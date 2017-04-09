NEEDA FAYLENE
BROSIE, 83
Secretary
ORLANDO - Needa Faylene Brosie, age 83, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Born in Auburndale on March 1, 1934, she moved to Orlando in 1968 from Lakeland. She was a secretary for the Loyal Order of Moose. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and Women of the Moose where she obtained College Regent.
Mrs. Brosie was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Brosie. She is survived by her sons Kenneth A. Brosie, Lakeland, Richard K. Brosie, Orlando, FL, daughters Tina Britton, Sun City, AZ, Kimberly Millwater, Orlando, brother Needham F. Rowland, Mascot, FL, sister Sharon Anderson, Pembroke, GA; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 10, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Socrum Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 2201 Lucien Way, Ste. 100, Maitland, FL, 32751, (407) 875-0028.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2017