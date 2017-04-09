ROBERT D.
HARE, 83
LAKE WALES - Robert D. Hare, 83 passed away March 28, 2017. Born January 19, 1934 in Ellington NY. Bob was a gifted athlete, Korean Army veteran, Iron Worker and retired as a Correctional Officer in 1977. The family moved to Lakes Wales, FL, in 1982.
He was predeceased by his first wife of 30 years Jeanne and is survived by his wife of 32 years Shirley, six children, 5 step children, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob was a loving, devoted husband and father who is loved and will be greatly missed.
A Military Service is planned in April at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, where his ashes will be laid to rest.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2017