JAMES 'J.J.' JOHN
|
JABLONSKY, 54
POLK CITY - James 'J.J.' John Jablonsky, 54, of Polk City, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at his residence.
Born October 2, 1962 in Mineola, NY, to John and Emily Jablonsky, he moved here 25 years ago from Port Washington, NY. He was a retired Captain/Firefighter for Polk County Fire Rescue and was of the Christian faith. J.J. was also a member of the International Association of Firefighters, the C.I.S.M. Team, M.S.A.R.T., and Polk Special Friends.
He is preceded in death by a step-son, Jason Walker and his parents.
He is survived by: his wife of 16 years, Deb Jablonsky; a stepdaughter, Traci Walker; a brother, Bill Jablonsky; his father-in-law, James Nasman; and brother-in-law, Michael Calder.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am till 12:00pm, Thursday, April 13, 2017 at NorthRidge Church, 2250 SR 17, South, Haines City, FL. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to Moffitt Cancer Center: https://moffitt.org/give-back/. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2017