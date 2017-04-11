ARLEE VIRGINIA CROWELL ROLFE
LAKELAND - Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grand-mother passed peacefully on April 1, 2017 at the age of 98. She was born on October 3, 1918 in Ithaca, NY to Vira and Earl Crowell. Earl's father (Robert Lee) was the inspiration for Arlee's unique first name. Arlee taught math at both Lakeland and Crystal Lake Jr. High Schools. After retirement, she volunteered at local schools, was active in her church Chapel in the Grove, and loved spending time with her family and gardening outdoors.
Arlee was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Donald A. Rolfe, who passed in 1985. She is survived by her four loving children Donna Jack (Steve) of Mims, FL, Judy Nesbitt of Stuart, FL, John Rolfe of Lakeland, FL, and Mary Jump (Ken) of San Antonio, TX. Arlee was blessed with six grandchildren, Michelle Goerz (Jesse) of Oviedo, FL, Cheryl Nance (Richard) of Dade City, FL, Jake Nesbitt of Clearwater, FL, Jeremy Nesbitt (Amy) of San Jose, CA, Tracie Rolfe of Brandon, FL and John Davis of Lutz, FL, and four great-grandchildren, Connor Goerz, Alyson Goerz, Jonah Nesbitt, and Kyle Nesbitt. Extended family member Aaron Joshua Jack (Heather) also mourns her loss.
A private interment ceremony will be held on May 19, 2017. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Good Shepherd Hospice, whose care allowed Arlee to remain comfortably at home in her final days.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2017