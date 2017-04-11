Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE WARD WAGNER. View Sign

ROSE WARD

WAGNER, 91



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Rose Ward Wagner, age 91, of Winter Haven passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 in Auburndale.

Mrs. Wagner was born in Winter Haven to William & Ludie Sylvester and had lived her entire life in this area. She was a homemaker, a member of Berea Baptist Church in Auburndale and enjoyed traveling, fishing, sewing, her favorite dog and spending time with grandchildren.

Mrs. Wagner was preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Ward and Kenneth Wagner, as well as her daughter, Margaret Janice Hawkins. Survivors include her son, Wayne (Linda) Ward and daughter, Alice (Jack) Long, both of Winter Haven, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 PM. Interment will take place at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven.



