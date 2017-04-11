DOROTHY L. 'DOTTI' CRANE, 67
BARTOW - Ms. Dorothy L. 'Dotti' Crane, 67, of Bartow passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017 in Auburndale.
Dotti was born to J.C. and Hazel Pate in Lakeland and had lived in this area for 23 years after moving back from California. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, a daughter, Teresa 'T.C.' Fields and her son, Michael L. Fields.
Dotti is survived by her companion of 32 years, B. J. Marcus of Bartow and her mother, Hazel Pate of Satsuma.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday at 11 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with visitation beginning at 10 AM.
Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2017