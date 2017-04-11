Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BEVERLY

MARCHANT

TROUSDELL, 76



TALLAHASSEE - Beverly Marchant Trousdell, age 76, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 6, 2017, in Tallahassee, FL.

Beverly was born on December 29, 1940 in Tampa, FL to the late Joker and Margaret Marchant.

She grew up in Lakeland, FL where she loved to water ski, cheerlead at Lakeland High School and attend Detroit Tiger Spring training games. Beverly went on to attend Florida State University where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, graduated with an elementary education degree and met the love of her life Randy Trousdell in a recreation class. She and Randy were married on August 29, 1962 for 54 years. Beverly had many friends and loved to laugh and enjoyed special times with her family.

Beverly is survived by her devoted husband, Randy Trousdell, daughter Tara Bassett (Jay) and son Marc Trousdell (Patty). Also survived by her grandchildren Jared and Madeline Bassett, Blythe and Randy Trousdell, II.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at Killearn United Methodist, 2800 Shamrock S, Tallahassee, FL, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Our Parks Foundation, designated to Bev's Garden at Dorothy B. Oven Park, 912 Myers Park Drive, Tallahassee, FL, 32301.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home

(



BEVERLYMARCHANTTROUSDELL, 76TALLAHASSEE - Beverly Marchant Trousdell, age 76, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 6, 2017, in Tallahassee, FL.Beverly was born on December 29, 1940 in Tampa, FL to the late Joker and Margaret Marchant.She grew up in Lakeland, FL where she loved to water ski, cheerlead at Lakeland High School and attend Detroit Tiger Spring training games. Beverly went on to attend Florida State University where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, graduated with an elementary education degree and met the love of her life Randy Trousdell in a recreation class. She and Randy were married on August 29, 1962 for 54 years. Beverly had many friends and loved to laugh and enjoyed special times with her family.Beverly is survived by her devoted husband, Randy Trousdell, daughter Tara Bassett (Jay) and son Marc Trousdell (Patty). Also survived by her grandchildren Jared and Madeline Bassett, Blythe and Randy Trousdell, II.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at Killearn United Methodist, 2800 Shamrock S, Tallahassee, FL, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Our Parks Foundation, designated to Bev's Garden at Dorothy B. Oven Park, 912 Myers Park Drive, Tallahassee, FL, 32301.Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home www.bevisfh.com , 850-385-2193) is assisting the Trousdell family with their arrangements. Funeral Home BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE

2710 NORTH MONROE ST

Tallahassee , FL 32303

(850) 385-2193 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com