TALLAHASSEE - Beverly Marchant Trousdell, age 76, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 6, 2017, in Tallahassee, FL.
Beverly was born on December 29, 1940 in Tampa, FL to the late Joker and Margaret Marchant.
She grew up in Lakeland, FL where she loved to water ski, cheerlead at Lakeland High School and attend Detroit Tiger Spring training games. Beverly went on to attend Florida State University where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, graduated with an elementary education degree and met the love of her life Randy Trousdell in a recreation class. She and Randy were married on August 29, 1962 for 54 years. Beverly had many friends and loved to laugh and enjoyed special times with her family.
Beverly is survived by her devoted husband, Randy Trousdell, daughter Tara Bassett (Jay) and son Marc Trousdell (Patty). Also survived by her grandchildren Jared and Madeline Bassett, Blythe and Randy Trousdell, II.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at Killearn United Methodist, 2800 Shamrock S, Tallahassee, FL, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Our Parks Foundation, designated to Bev's Garden at Dorothy B. Oven Park, 912 Myers Park Drive, Tallahassee, FL, 32301.
