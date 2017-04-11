Jewel Kilgore Barnett

  • "Just saw this, praying for you all, for the peace of God to..."
    - Carolyn (Kilgore) Stone

JEWEL KILGORE
BARNETT

LAKELAND - Jewel Kilgore Barnett, 86, passed away on April 6, 2017. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky on July 7, 1930 to the late John and Clementine Kilgore.
Jewel is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Earl Barnett, Sr. and three brothers.
She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth Kilgore (Lynn) of Ider Alabama, Ray Barnett, Jr. (Debbie) of McCordsville, Indiana, and Joey Barnett (Cissy) of Lakeland, Florida; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Kilgore; sister, Donnas McGlashan; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, Florida, 33801 with a visitation from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 and a service on Wednesday April 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .

Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2017
