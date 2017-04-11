BETTY JEAN
SASNETT, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Betty Jean Sasnett of Winter Haven, FL passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017. She was 83. A native of Cottonwood, AL, born December 22, 1933 to Alvin and Eura Mae Pilcher, Betty moved here in the 1940s. She retired as a Salesperson and seamstress from Phillips Department Store in Haines City, and she was a member of Berea Baptist Church in Auburndale.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Earl Sasnett, her brothers William 'Bill' Pilcher, Henry Pilcher, and her sister Eloise Jones. She is survived by her sons: David Sasnett (Cathy) of Madison, FL, Boyd Sasnett (Dawn) and John Eric Sasnett (Teri), both of Auburndale; her daughter Kathy Sasnett Vines (Brent) of Auburndale, and her brother Jerry Pilcher (Marie) of Lakeland. Betty also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Madison Sasnett for her giving of her time and devotion and being there for her grandmother in her time of need.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be Wednesday, 11:00 AM from the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2017