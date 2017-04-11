Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OWEN M.

LEE, Jr., 85



WINTER HAVEN - Owen M. Lee, Jr. of Winter Haven, FL passed away peacefully on April 8, 2017.

He was 85 years old, and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Lee. Also by his daughter, Rhonda Lee of Winter Haven, his son, Travis Lee of St. Pete, his granddaughter, Aimee Fraker (Jeff) of Lakeland, his grandson, Bryan Bonham of Winter Haven, and 4 great grandchildren, Brett and Cloie Bonham and Presten and Lesi Hoag. He also has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His educational history is extensive. After graduating in 1950 from Pell City High School in Alabama, he went on to earn a B.S. in 1953 and an M.S. in 1955 from Auburn University. In 1960, he graduated with a M.Ed. from the University of Georgia. He did graduate work in 1961 at Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies, and in 1964 at the University of S. Florida, and went on to receive the Ed. S. in 1971 from the University of Georgia. He earned his final degree, the Ed. D from Nova University in 1975. His career was long and varied. He started as a classroom teacher, went on to become an elementary school principal, and in 1964, joined the staff as a charter member of Polk Jr. College (now Polk State College). After retiring from the college in 1986, he became a full time real estate agent, earning many awards and honors while serving in that capacity. In 2004, he retired from real estate and became a full time landlord, building up a rental business, Lee & Associates, Residential Rentals, which includes 19 houses, apartments, and mobile homes. In 2013, he finally stepped down, turning his business over to his daughter and grandson. Owen loved his vacation home in Oak Hill, FL and taught his entire family to love fishing, shrimping, clamming, and oystering.

There will be a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Winter Haven on April 11 (today) at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , and Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.







OWEN M.LEE, Jr., 85WINTER HAVEN - Owen M. Lee, Jr. of Winter Haven, FL passed away peacefully on April 8, 2017.He was 85 years old, and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Lee. Also by his daughter, Rhonda Lee of Winter Haven, his son, Travis Lee of St. Pete, his granddaughter, Aimee Fraker (Jeff) of Lakeland, his grandson, Bryan Bonham of Winter Haven, and 4 great grandchildren, Brett and Cloie Bonham and Presten and Lesi Hoag. He also has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.His educational history is extensive. After graduating in 1950 from Pell City High School in Alabama, he went on to earn a B.S. in 1953 and an M.S. in 1955 from Auburn University. In 1960, he graduated with a M.Ed. from the University of Georgia. He did graduate work in 1961 at Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies, and in 1964 at the University of S. Florida, and went on to receive the Ed. S. in 1971 from the University of Georgia. He earned his final degree, the Ed. D from Nova University in 1975. His career was long and varied. He started as a classroom teacher, went on to become an elementary school principal, and in 1964, joined the staff as a charter member of Polk Jr. College (now Polk State College). After retiring from the college in 1986, he became a full time real estate agent, earning many awards and honors while serving in that capacity. In 2004, he retired from real estate and became a full time landlord, building up a rental business, Lee & Associates, Residential Rentals, which includes 19 houses, apartments, and mobile homes. In 2013, he finally stepped down, turning his business over to his daughter and grandson. Owen loved his vacation home in Oak Hill, FL and taught his entire family to love fishing, shrimping, clamming, and oystering.There will be a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Winter Haven on April 11 (today) at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , and Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL. Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Owen McKinley Lee

Click name above for additional details at:

www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close