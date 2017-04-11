OWEN M.
LEE, Jr., 85
WINTER HAVEN - Owen M. Lee, Jr. of Winter Haven, FL passed away peacefully on April 8, 2017.
He was 85 years old, and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Lee. Also by his daughter, Rhonda Lee of Winter Haven, his son, Travis Lee of St. Pete, his granddaughter, Aimee Fraker (Jeff) of Lakeland, his grandson, Bryan Bonham of Winter Haven, and 4 great grandchildren, Brett and Cloie Bonham and Presten and Lesi Hoag. He also has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His educational history is extensive. After graduating in 1950 from Pell City High School in Alabama, he went on to earn a B.S. in 1953 and an M.S. in 1955 from Auburn University. In 1960, he graduated with a M.Ed. from the University of Georgia. He did graduate work in 1961 at Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies, and in 1964 at the University of S. Florida, and went on to receive the Ed. S. in 1971 from the University of Georgia. He earned his final degree, the Ed. D from Nova University in 1975. His career was long and varied. He started as a classroom teacher, went on to become an elementary school principal, and in 1964, joined the staff as a charter member of Polk Jr. College (now Polk State College). After retiring from the college in 1986, he became a full time real estate agent, earning many awards and honors while serving in that capacity. In 2004, he retired from real estate and became a full time landlord, building up a rental business, Lee & Associates, Residential Rentals, which includes 19 houses, apartments, and mobile homes. In 2013, he finally stepped down, turning his business over to his daughter and grandson. Owen loved his vacation home in Oak Hill, FL and taught his entire family to love fishing, shrimping, clamming, and oystering.
There will be a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Winter Haven on April 11 (today) at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The
, and Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.
