GARY DON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY DON MURRAY.
MURRAY, 69
LAKELAND - Gary Don Murray, 69, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on April 6, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Gary was born in Douglas, WY on July 5, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Don and Syble Murray. He is survived by his wife, Lena Murray, 4 children: Chyra Worthington (Travis) of Malvern, AR, Don Murray of Orlando FL, Jenna Murray of Winter Haven, FL and Dana Waidley (Matt) of Clearwater, FL, 6 grandchildren: Grayson Worthington, Mary Kate Worthington, Sebastian Baz, Madelyn Waidley, Grayson Waidley and Westin Waidley, 1 sister: Jeanie Celina (Pete) of Crossville, TN, and 1 brother, Michael Murray of Winter Haven, FL, 3 nieces, Shanai Celina Hill, Sara Celina and Elizabeth Wrozek and 4 great nephews.
Gary enjoyed life and loved to be the life of the party. Anyone who met him, instantly liked him. He enjoyed playing golf, especially his annual golf trips with his college friends, playing tennis, fishing, and spending time with his family, friends and pets.
Gary graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education on a baseball scholarship from Southern State College in Magnolia, AR where he was the pitcher for the school's baseball team. After graduating college he became a teacher and a high school basketball coach in Minden, LA, but would eventually move back to Arkansas where he began a different career in selling heavy construction equipment for John Deere. He continued in this line of work with Righaver in Florida.
There will be no funeral service but instead a celebration of his life where his family and friends will scatter his ashes at his favorite fishing place in Sebastian Inlet at a future date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2017