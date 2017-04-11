VINCENT L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENT L. MAREK.
MAREK, 88
LAKELAND - Vincent Marek, 88, loving husband of the late Mary (Keiffer) Marek, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, under the care of Good Shepherd Hospice.
Born July 16, 1928, Vince and Mary resided for many years in Redford Township, Michigan, before retiring to Lakeland, Florida, 30 years ago. Prior to Mary's passing in August, 2016, Mary and Vince celebrated 65 years of marriage. In their quest for adventure they enjoyed traveling to Europe (especially Poland) and throughout the United States. Vince retired from Ford Motor Company and was a U.S. Army Korean Veteran and Knights of Columbus 4th Degree.
Vince is survived by four siblings, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, with many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
A funeral was held in Michigan on March 31, 2017. A Memorial Mass celebrating the lives of Mary and Vince Marek will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2017