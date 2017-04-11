CHARLES
CHRISTOPHER MILLER, 62
U.S. Navy/CNA
LAKELAND - Charles Christopher Miller of Polk City, a Navy Veteran/CNA, born Dec. 3, 1954; passed away Friday March 31, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
He is preceded in death by father Glen Miller, mother Grace Miller of Polk City, sister Faye Davis (Kenny), all of Polk City
He leaves to cherish and carry on his legacy, Evelyn Miller, wife of 38yrs of Polk City, son, Alex Miller (Charlie) of Lakeland FL, daughter, Christal Miller, grandson, Jason Hall, granddaughter, Angel Hall, all of Bartow, brother, Larry Miller (Melodie), sister, Patricia Morgan (Robert), neph-ew, Robert Mullaney (Char) all of Polk City.
Memorial Services at 12:00pm on Sat. April 15, to be held at Eaton Park Baptist Church, 3044 Atlantic Ave, Lakeland, FL, 33803.
