GEORGE ANDREW
MARCERO, 82
COPEMISH, MI. - George Andrew Marcero, 82, of Copemish, MI died Wednesday, April 5, 2017 in Traverse City. MI. He was born December 9, 1934, in Detroit, the son of Wilton and Marie (Brown) Marcero.
George was a veteran of the Korean War. He attended St. Raphael Catholic Church in Copemish. He worked at IMC New Wales in Mulberry. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing and his dogs. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family.
In 1990, George married Marion Russell Baker of Lakeland, FL who survives him. He is also survived by his 5 children, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and aunt, Irene Brown.
George was preceded in death by his parents; two wives Dolores and Dorothea and sister, Ann Fleig.
Visitation at 10:00 AM and Mass at 11 AM will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 18440 Cadillac Highway Cope-mish, MI, 49625. Father Ruben Munoz celebrant.
Army funeral honors will follow Mass. Interment will take place at a later date.
Terwilliger Funeral Home, Kaleva, MI is in charge of arrangements.
