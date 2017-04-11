BISHOP JOHN R.
LIPHAM, 86
AUBURNDALE - On January 29, 1931, a pioneer was born. A history maker. A world shaker. A Pioneer is one who forges and changes history. That's exactly what Bishop Lipham did.
We are saddened at the death of our beloved Bishop John R. Lipham, but we are overjoyed that we have encountered his life and everything he accomplished in it. We are joyful in knowing that Heaven has received a General of the Faith.
He fought the good fight of faith and stepped into glory on April 9, 2017, at the age of 86; he is now on the streets of Gold greeting previous loved ones and church members that have gone on before him. We know Bishop and we know he loved his church and his family. He is probably up there telling Jesus all about it with a big 'ol grin on his face.
For forty-three years, he Pastored the great church of Miracle Tabernacle of Praise with his wife Jewell Lipham, who he was happily married to for 67 years.
If you were to ask him what his passion was, it would be his family and church. He was a husband to Jewell Lipham. He was a brother to Shirley Rooney, Ethelyn Landrum, Winnell McIver and Teddy Lipham.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia Dianne Lovelady (1996). He was a grandfather to Trish Fields (Rev. Doug), John Lovelady (Katrina) and James Lovelady (Nicole). He was affectionately known as Papa to Shane, John, Julia, Emma, Abigail, Erin, Samuel and Jacob.
Visitation will be Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Miracle Tabernacle of Praise, 301 Charlotte Rd., Auburndale. Funeral service to follow at 12 noon at the church.
Bishop/Bro. Lipham/ Papa/Dad... go rest high on that mountain. You have fought the good fight and you have succeeded. Take you rest.
Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.
