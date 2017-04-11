BARBARA WHITLOW ELLERBE

MECHANICSVILLE, VA. - Born in Lakeland, FL, Feb. 22, 1945; went home to be with the Lord after a long bout with Alzheimer's on March 31, 2017. She was a graduate of Lakeland Senior High, Class of 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Jewel Whitlow; and is survived by her husband of 51 years, Derell Ellerbe; son, Alan Ellerbe (Ruth); daughters Marnie Ellerbe, Amanda Genter (Nick), Alicia Miller (David) and Nancy Carter and eight grand children.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM Saturday May 13 at Cold Harbor Road Church of Christ, 6856 Cold Harbor Rd, Mechanicsville, VA., 23111. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
