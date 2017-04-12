LONIE B.
GERSTMAN, 73
AUBURNDALE - Lonie B. Gerstman of Auburndale, FL passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017. She was 73. A native of Samson, Alabama, born February 9, 1944, Lonie moved here 68 years ago, from Alabama. She was a homemaker, and member of Lena Vista Baptist Church in Auburndale.
Lonie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bobby Joe Gerstman, a brother Jerry Gainey, and a sister, Diane Gainey. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Harrell (Ste-phen) of Lakeland, her son Brian Gerstman (Trish) of Lakeland, her brothers: JR. Gainey, Billy Gainey, Roy Gainey, Timbo Gainey, and Steve Gainey, all of Auburndale; her sisters: Mary Redden of Arkansas, Reba Hart and Hilda Nelson, both of Auburndale. Lonie also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and her fiancÃ©e Carol Ray.
Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Lena Vista Baptist Church. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday at the church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family can be sent to:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2017