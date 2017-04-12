Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WILLIAM 'BILL' RAY McCLISH, 74



AUBURNDALE - William 'Bill' Ray McClish passed away suddenly at the age of 74 on Friday, April 7, 2017.

He was born on August 16, 1942 in Monroe, Michigan to Bertie Ray and Anna Kathryn McClish. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy; daughters Carmen Acker, Stacy Peterman (Michael), Kristy Ritch (Allen), and Kandy Quinn (Mike); grandchildren Katerina (Katie), Cole, Ryan, Jordan and Samantha; brother John Gensler (Doris) and sister Judy Geyman (Bill).

Bill was a General Contractor by trade and there was nothing that he couldn't build or fix. Family, friends, neighbors and customers all came to depend on his vast knowledge, but knew it might come with the price of a practical joke. When he wasn't working on a project you could find him in the woods. Next to his family, the biggest love of his life was deer hunting and he was happiest sitting in a tree stand. If we had a family crest it would definitely be camo. He was immensely proud of his family, and bragged about his children and grandchildren every chance he got. There was nothing that he wouldn't do for his family; no distance that he wouldn't travel. He was larger than life, and lit up a room when he entered it. We thought there was nothing that could take him down but I guess God had some projects that he needed help with. He leaves a hole as large as his personality but we hope to fill it with all of the stories that everyone is sharing with the family.

To honor his wishes there will not be a memorial service. He will be buried at Auburndale Memorial Park in a private ceremony with the immediate family. An online guest book is available through Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home for sharing memories or expressing condolences.



