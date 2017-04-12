GEORGE THOMAS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE THOMAS WHEELER.
WHEELER, 85
SEBRING - George Thomas Wheeler, age 85, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 in Sebring. He was born August 22, 1931 in Lakeland. George served in the United States Coast Guard. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid Gator and Buccaneers fan and loved spending time with his family. George was a member of First United Methodist Church of Wauchula.
He is preceded in death by his parents Oren and Helen Thomas Wheeler; son Tom Wheeler; brothers William Wheeler Sr., Robert Wheeler; sister Blanche Moeller; wife Patricia B. Wheeler.
George is survived by his wife July Wheeler of Sebring; daughter Janice Wheeler of Zolfo Springs; step daughters Ian Antonio, Jenny Manois, Jo-Jean Cayetano, all of the Philippines, Jenecyl Minardo of Sebring; step son Jean Junio of Canada; grandchildren Sarah Boucher of Avon Park, Danny Boucher of Boston, Becca Wheeler of Sebring, Katie Wheeler of Zolfo Springs; brother Irving Wheeler, sisters Edna Scott, Patsy Herndon, Nancy Alderman; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Danielle Upton officiating.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Rest Haven, 298 Rest Haven Rd, Zolfo Springs, FL, 33890 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Rd, Sebring, FL 33870.
On-line condolences can be made at
www.pongerkaysgrady.com
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes
404 W. Palmetto Street
Wauchula, FL 33873
863-773-6400
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2017