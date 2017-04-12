DOROTHY 'GIGI'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Arthington.
ARTHINGTON
6/25/1918 - 4/7/2017
WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy Arthington, 98, of Winter Haven, FL died Friday, April 7th, 2017, at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.
She is survived by 3 children: Gary (Carol), Thousand Oaks, CA, Cheryl (Walt) Grant, Crawfordsville, IN, and Kathy (Brad) Bennett, Winter Haven, FL. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, as well as 1 sister, Orena Mital Ford of Cleveland, TN.
She was a graduate of Wapella, IL High School and attended Illinois State University in Normal, IL. Dorothy worked many years for the Normal Community school system in the superintendent's office. Her last employment was with Lincoln Christian University and Seminary in Lincoln, IL.
She is preceded in death by husband of 33 years, Glenn Arthington, who died in 1974 in Bloomington, IL. Also by parents Ben and Jenny Hartley of Cleveland, TN, sisters Margarette Scarberry and Marie Bourne Sullivan, both of Cleveland, TN, and twin granddaughters.
Dorothy was a very active and beloved member of Auburndale Community Church where she was simply known as 'GiGi' to all who knew her.
Family and friends will be received Friday, April 14th starting at 6:00 p.m. at Auburndale Community Church, 601 Stadium Road, Auburndale. The Celebration of her life will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2017