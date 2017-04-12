ROMIE L.
|
NEWSOME, 90
LAKELAND - Romie L. Newsome, 90, of Lakeland, passed away April 10, 2017. A lifelong Florida resident, she was born in Inverness to parents Lee and Daisy Hancock on April 8, 1927. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church at the Mall. She had many hobbies, but spending time with her family was most important and her home was always open to them.
Romie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Colon; her son Buddy; sisters Evelyn, Jackie, and Nancy; brothers Buddy and Tommy. Left to treasure her memory are her daughters Beverly Curby and Cathy McVay; grandchildren Michael Curby, Jay McVay, Alicia White, Daniel Newsome and Tami Wess; 6 great grandchildren; brother JD Hancock, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the F.A.I.T.H. Rider's Motorcycle Ministry at FBC at the Mall.
A graveside service will be held at 10AM on Friday, April 14, 2017 in the Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2017