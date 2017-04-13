MARY LEE
HARDIN, 84
LAKELAND - Mary Lee Hardin, 84, died April 9, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Health Center in Lakeland.
Mary was born in Bryson City, NC. She owned Champagne Sound Stereo and CB Radio Shop in Zephyrhills, and Bob & Mary's CB Shop in Lakeland.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby J., daughter Linda Batten and son Robert S. Hardin.
Mary is survived by her children Tommy (Ingrid), Everette, her grandchildren, Michelle (Steven) Kelly (Laura), Jeremy (Ashley), Anthony (Kac-ey), Bobbie, Timothy, Joshua, Zoey, Amanda, Jennifer, Tommy, Stephanie (Nick).
Calling hours will be 5-7 PM Thursday at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine, FL. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday April 14, 2017 at the Orangedale Cemetery, 4900 State Road 13, St. Augustine, FL.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge.
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2017