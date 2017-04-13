EARL W.
EDWARDS, 60
LAKELAND - Earl W. Edwards, age 60, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at his home in Lakeland.
Born December 22, 1956 in Bradenton, FL, he was the son of Alfred R. and Harriet Ann (Tackman) Edwards. Mr. Edwards was a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Rangers. He was also a Contractor for the Federal Government.
He is survived by a loving family that includes his three children: Adam W. Edwards (Kelly) of Orlando, Betsy Edwards of Brandon, Erin Edwards of Denver, CO, his siblings: Dave Edwards (Denise) of Temecula, CA, Vic Edwards (Sheryl) of Michigan, Lisa Edwards Stahl (Edward) of Spring Hill, and Dr. John Edwards (Colleen) of Indianapolis, IN. He also leaves behind his former spouse, Sheri Thomas (Peter) of Ooltewah, TN and his two grandchildren: Maxwell and Parker.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 14th at 11:00am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, 650 East Main Street in Bartow. A service of remembrance with military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, at a later date. Condolences to the family at
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2017