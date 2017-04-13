WILLIAM HOWARD
HOILER, 34
LAKELAND - William Howard Hoiler, 34, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Tampa General Hospital. William was born December 1, 1982, in Memphis, TN and has resided in Lakeland since 2011, and worked as a welder for BCH Mechanical.
William is survived by his parents, Deborah McLaughlin and Edward A. Hoiler, Jr.; grandparents, Leo Hans and Dawn Cole; brother, Edward A. Hoiler III; uncle, Leo Hans; nieces, Sydney, Kierra, Chelsea and Madison; nephew, Edward IV.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2017, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2017