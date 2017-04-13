|
DONALD OLIVER
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD OLIVER CHARETTE.
CHARETTE, 84
AUBURNDALE - Donald Oliver Charette, 84, of Auburndale, FL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017 in his home. Born on October 29, 1932, in Leominster MA, son of the late Raymond and Althea Charette.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Stella Charette, his son, David Charette and wife Carla, his daughter, Cindy Charette, siblings Dolores Valeri and husband Victor, Betty Haines and husband Joe, Carol Dignard and husband Ed, Thomas Charette and wife Susan, Deborah Namvar and husband Babak, the late Raymond Charette, Jr. and surviving wife Donna, the late Helen DiPrima and surviving husband Santo, and the late John Charette, grandchildren Richard, Andrew, Chelsea, Ashley, Brittney, Destiny, Chase, one great granddaughter, many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd, Lakeland, FL, 33809, on Wednesday, April 19, at 10:30am. All are welcome to attend the 2:00pm graveside service with military honors at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, Fl 33513.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
820 Marcum Road
Lakeland, FL 33809
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2017
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|