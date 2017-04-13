FERN A.
|
MILLER, 100
HAINES CITY - Fern A. Miller, 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Lake Region Village, Haines City for the past 37 years.
She was born in Madison, WI on October 28, 1916 to the late Adolph and Louise Harbort.
Before retiring to Florida, she and her late husband, Howard A. Miller, resided in Dayton, OH from 1947 to 1977.
Fern is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, LuAnn and Thomas Miller of San Diego, CA, granddaughter, Gretchen Herrero of Steamboat Springs, CO, great granddaughter, Hayley Herrero of Scottsdale, AZ and great grandson and great granddaughter, Austin and Briette Herrero of Hollidaysburg, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 11:00 am at the New Horizon Church, 201 East Oak Ave Haines City, FL 33844. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Horizon Church, Building fund. Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2017